YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Parts of Delhi-NCR receive overnight rain; more predicted on weekend

    By OneIndia Staff Writer
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 08: Some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed rain on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday and more rain is expected in the next three days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction.

    The rain in the region brought down the temperature and helped to improve the air quality. The temperature was recorded at 23 degrees at 08:20 am in Noida.

    Vehicles ply on a road with their headlights on, during rains, in New Delhi
    Vehicles ply on a road with their headlights on, during rains, in New Delhi. PTI Photo

    Due to heavy rains in several parts of the national capital, the temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle maximum at around 25 degrees and minimum at 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Center, Delhi.

    Heavy rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging; Yellow alert issued Heavy rains in Mumbai lead to waterlogging; Yellow alert issued

    According to the IMD forecast on Friday, the Delhi-NCR may receive rain for the next two days, starting tonight.

    Download File Download

    Download File Download

    Along with Delhi-NCR, the IMD predicted on Friday that isolated very heavy rainfall likely be over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from October 7 to October 09.

    The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several districts like Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next 24 hours.

    The parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall which caused waterlogging and inundation.

    The other parts of the country like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, and Nagaland are also expected to receive rainfall, according to the IMD.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    delhi heavy rains india meteorological department prediction weather

    Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 9:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X