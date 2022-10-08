Parts of Delhi-NCR receive overnight rain; more predicted on weekend

Caught on camera: Man gives cops a slip on way to medical tests

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 08: Some parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) witnessed rain on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday and more rain is expected in the next three days as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) prediction.

The rain in the region brought down the temperature and helped to improve the air quality. The temperature was recorded at 23 degrees at 08:20 am in Noida.

Due to heavy rains in several parts of the national capital, the temperature on Saturday and Sunday is expected to settle maximum at around 25 degrees and minimum at 28 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Center, Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Heavy rain witnessed in several parts of the national capital; visuals from ITO pic.twitter.com/hPEgC9Vqti — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

According to the IMD forecast on Friday, the Delhi-NCR may receive rain for the next two days, starting tonight.

Along with Delhi-NCR, the IMD predicted on Friday that isolated very heavy rainfall likely be over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh from October 7 to October 09.

The IMD also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several districts like Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region for the next 24 hours.

The parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall which caused waterlogging and inundation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging following incessant heavy rainfall; visuals from Sion area this morning. pic.twitter.com/9VqRZYayZ9 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022

The other parts of the country like Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, and Nagaland are also expected to receive rainfall, according to the IMD.

Story first published: Saturday, October 8, 2022, 9:24 [IST]