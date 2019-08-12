Parsi New Year or Navroz 2019: Date, importance and celebrations during Navroz

New Delhi, Aug 12: Parsi New Year or Navroz is a holiday which originated in Iran and is now celebrated in many parts of the world like India, Turkey, Iraq etc. For Zoroastrians this is considered to be the most holy day.

Navroz marks the first day of the spring and Navroz marks the first day of the spring equinox and is therefore celebrated between March 19th and March 22nd.

However in India, the Shahanshai calendar is followed hence the New Year celebrations happen in the later months of the year.

This year the Parsi New Year in India will be celebrated on August 17h.

The tradition began some 3000 years ago, and is observed by the Parsi community around the world.

Navroz marks a new begining and is celebrated great fervour.

Tradition:

The preparations for the festival begins a few days in advance. People clean up and decorate their home, usually new clothes and new furniture is bought during this time. Parsis also visit the sacred fire temple to pray for prosperity and seek forgiveness for their sins.

Another tradition common observed is the preparation of the "Table Of Seven S's". This is a table set up with many symbolic and auspicius objects. Below is a list of some of these objects and what they symbolise:

Mirror-Reflection on the past

Sumac - Spice of life

Brightly coloured eggs- Symbolises Fertility

Garlic- Good Health

Hyacinths- Spring

Wheat pudding- Sweetness of life

Apples - Beauty

Vinegar- Patience

People meet and greet each other, the day is also the day to relish some great Parsi food like Dhansak, Farcha, Sali boti, Berry Pulav, Meethi Sev Dahi, Lagan nu custard etc.