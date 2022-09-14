Over 236 trains cancelled today. Check list here

With a twist: The internet can’t stop reacting to Maggi noodles with Raspberry ice-cream

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: The Indian railways on Wednesday cancelled 236 trains due to maintenance or operational issues. A total of 270 trains were cancelled fully or partially. 18 trains have been rescheduled and 49 trains have been diverted.

As per the IRCTC website, the list of cancelled trains includes trains running from several states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal among others.

Here is the full list of trains cancelled

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01620 , 01623 , 01886 , 03047 , 03048 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03591 , 03592 , 04551 , 04552 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04685 , 04686 , 04699 , 04700 , 05031 , 05032 , 05091 , 05092 , 05334 , 05366 , 05445 , 05446 , 05453 , 05454 , 05459 , 05460 , 06663 , 06664 , 06977 , 07906 , 07907 , 08275 , 08276 , 08277 , 08278 , 08429 , 08430 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09483 , 09484 , 10101 , 10102 , 12383 , 12705 , 12706 , 12920 , 12987 , 12988 , 13009 , 13010 , 13011 , 13015 , 13017 , 13018 , 13019 , 13020 , 13021 , 13022 , 13023 , 13024 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13043 , 13045 , 13046 , 13105 , 13106 , 13151 , 13152 , 13159 , 13179 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 14609 , 15049 , 15050 , 15777 , 15778 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36814 , 36815 , 36816 , 36817 , 36818 , 36819 , 36820 , 36821 , 36822 , 36823 , 36824 , 36825 , 36827 , 36828 , 36829 , 36831 , 36832 , 36833 , 36834 , 36835 , 36836 , 36838 , 36839 , 36840 , 36841 , 36842 , 36843 , 36844 , 36846 , 36847 , 36848 , 36849 , 36850 , 36851 , 36852 , 36853 , 36854 , 36855 , 36856 , 36858 , 36860 , 37211 , 37216 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37731 , 37732 , 37741 , 37746 , 37781 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 37811 , 37812 , 37813 , 37814 , 37815 , 37816 , 37817 , 37818 , 37819 , 37820 , 37821 , 37822 , 37823 , 37824 , 37825 , 37826 , 37827 , 37828 , 37829 , 37830 , 37831 , 37832 , 37834 , 37835 , 37836 , 37837 , 37838 , 37839 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37843 , 37844 , 37845 , 37847 , 37848 , 37849 , 37850 , 37851 , 37852 , 37853 , 37854 , 37855 , 37857 , 52544 , 52591 , 52594 , 72451 , 72452

Yes, train cancellation is sadly one of the bitter truths we commoners live with.

How about knowing about your train's status even before you leave your house?

Here is how you can check if your train is cancelled or not.

Go to the official website of the Indian Railways or the official website of IRCTC.

On the homepage, click on 'Enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes'.

Go to the top right corner on the 'Exceptional trains' choice.

Click, tap or touch on it

You will get a list of cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted and rescheduled trains will be shown separately.

Tap or click on any choice which you want to select and know your train's status

Remember: Sometimes the site is not updated due to technical glitches and may not give you the latest result.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 6:18 [IST]