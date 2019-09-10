  • search
    Onam 2019 date: Importance of the festival and more

    New Delhi, September 10: Onam is one of the most famous festival of Kerala and is celebrated with great fervour across the state and by all Malyalees across the country.

    Onam falls on the first month of Malayalam calendar known as Chingam. The festival is celebrated for 10 days and already Onam 2019 began on September 1st and will conclude on September 13th.

    Onam 2019 date: Importance of the festival and more
    File photo

    Onam is celebrated as a homage to the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali, grandson of Prahlada.

    Onam is also called Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam (Sacred Onam Day). Sravanmahotsav is another name for this festival. It is also known as the festival of harvest.

    Each day of the 10 days is given a different name and there are specific celebrations on each day. Post-Onam too Kerala has many celebrations.

    Important days of Onam

    • Out of 10 days there are specific four days which are most important in the festival of Onam.
    • First Onam or Uthraadam, this is considered as Onam eve and is also believed to be the return of King Mahabali too Kerala. This is celebrated today on September 10th.
    • Thiru Onam or Thiruvonam, meaning 'Sacred Onam Day's is the second day of the festival and will be celebrated on September 11. The legend says that King Mahabali paid a visit to people's homes on Thiruvonam.
    • On Avittam or Third Onam, preparations are undertaken for King Mahabali's departure and will be observed on September 12.
    • Chathayam is the last day of Onam to be celebrated on September 13 and would be observed as Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi. There-after Post-Onam celebrations continue for next couple of days with many competitions like dance, boat races, Pulikkali tiger play etc.

    How Kerala celebrates Onam

    • Across Kerala Onam is celebrated with great fervour. Houses are adorned with colourful Pookalam (flower carpets), competitions like snake boat races, tiger dances (Pulikkali), women's dances (Thumbi Thullai) and colourful masked dances (Kummattikali) takes place everywhere.
    • Onam is all about song, dance, music, Pookalam(flower carpets) and worship.

    Onam Sadhya

    Onam is incomplete without Onam Sadhya or the special elaborate feast. This feast includes delicacies like Avial, Pachadi, rasam, sambar, Ulli theeyal ,banana and yam chips, Puliserry, Pal Payasam and many other items.

    Wish you all Happy Onam!

