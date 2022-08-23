On debut year of CUET UG 2022, 8 times glitches hit candidates

New Delhi, Aug 23: The first Common University Entrance Test (CUET) has been hit by a series of glitches this year. There are 14.9 lakh aspirants and these constant glitches have left them worried.

Let us take a look at the glitches this year:

Exam centre change: On the first day of the test on July 15 a last minute change was made to the exam centre as a result of which many candidates missing the exam. Students who turned for the morning slot reported that they were not allowed inside the exam hall. The NTA however said that it had informed the candidates about the change through emails and SMS a night before the exam. Reports of Sabotage: The second shift exam on day one of the second phase on August 4 was cancelled at all the centres. The UGC chairman said that there were reports of sabotage. Exam postponed: The exam in the third phase was postponed for over 11,000 candidates as their choice of city for the exam could not be accommodated. They will not appear on August 30. Change in exam dates: Many aspirants claimed that their exam dates are being changed without prior information. This has led them to miss the exam for no fault of theirs. The students have been reaching out to NTA as well as UGC seeking more clarity on the same. Misleading admit cards: Several CUET UG candidates said that the exam dates mentioned on their admit cards have already passed while the dates intimated to them earlier was different. The NTA has appealed not to panic and stick to the dates which they have been informed and their admit cards will reflect the correct dates soon. Exam cancellation: The technical glitches marred the fourth phase of the CUET on August 17 forcing the NTA to cancel the exam at 13 centres which affected over 8,600 candidates. These students will get a chance on August 25. Rains and landslides: The exam in the second and third phases were also cancelled at some centres in Itanagar and Kerala due to rains and landslides. IN Arunachal Pradesh only three candidates could reach the exam hall. All those affected will get a chance for a retest. Delayed schedule: According to the initial plan all phase of CUET UG were to conclude on August 20. The NTA later said that all phases will conclude on August 28. However now the schedule has been further deferred and the exa has been split into six phases and is scheduled to conclude on August 30. This has led to delayed university admissions.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 23, 2022, 13:48 [IST]