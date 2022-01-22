YouTube
    NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 posts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The NTPC has invited applications to apply for the General Surgeon and Specialist Posts. More details are available on the official website.

    The last date to apply for the NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022 is January 27 2022. The recruitment is aimed at filling up 15 posts. The candidates will be posted in the NTPC hospitals at the projects and stations.

    Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300 which is non-fundable. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

    The fee will have to be paid online through Net Banking, Debit Card or Credit Card.

    Candidates will have to undergo medical examination at any of the NTPC hospitals. The decision will be final and binding. There would be no relaxations in health standards. To apply for the NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022 go to careers.ntpc.co.in.

    Vacancy details:

    General Surgeon: 8 posts
    Specialist (General Medicine): 7 posts

    Eligibility:

    MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery for General Surgeon

    MBBS with MD/DNB for specialist

    Age limit:

    Age limit should be below 37 years

    Story first published: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 14:40 [IST]
    X