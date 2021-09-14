NTA JEE Mains 2021 Session 4 result to be declared soon

TS EAMCET Result 2021 to be declared today: How to check

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the JEE Mains 2021 session 4 anytime soon. Once declared candidates can check their results at the official website of JEE.

JEE-Mains is being conducted four times a year from the coronavirus-hit current academic session to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The JEE exam is conducted for admission to the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), NITs and other institutions. It is also the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced, the IIT admission test. The Candidates are further advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (jeemain.nta.nic.in) for the latest updates.

For more clarification related to JEE (Main) - 2021, the candidates can also contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

How to Check JEE Main Result 2021

Go to the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

Select the "JEE Main 2021 session 4 results" link.

Fill in application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Click on the "Submit" button.

Your JEE Main result for session 4 will be displayed .

Download and take a print out for future reference.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 22:54 [IST]