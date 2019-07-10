  • search
    NTA ICAR 2019 AIEEA answer key, how to challenge

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 10: The NTA ICAR 2019 AIEEA answer key has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

    The answer key has been released for those candidates who appeared for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), All India Entrance Examination for Admission (AIEEA) exams for undergraduate, postgraduate courses and Junor Research Fellow and Senior Research Fellow exams (PGS). The answer key can be challenged till July 10 and a fee of Rs 1,000 for each question challenged will have to be paid. The fee will be refunded if the challenge is correct. The answer key is available on ntaicar.nic.in.

    How to check NTA ICAR 2019 AIEEA answer key:

    • Go to ntaicar.nic.in
    • Click on the answer key link
    • Enter required details
    • Sign in
    • Questions and responses and answer key will appear on the screen
    • Take a printout

