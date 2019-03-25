NSD application form out on official website; NSD admission 2019 underway

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 25: NSD application form is out and the National School of Drama (NSD) admission 2019 process has begun. The NSD application form for the admission to three-year diploma course in dramatic arts is available on the official website.

NSD admission is a two-phase process. The candidate should first appear for a preliminary examination and if selected then has to appear for a final workshop.

The course will begin on August 5, 2019. NSD application process 2019 has begun and will conclude on April 15, 2019.

NSD admission 2019 official notification: Click Here

How to apply for NSD diploma course:

Visit NSD admission official website onlineadmission.nsd.gov.in

Click the Register button on the home and register first by filling out the form. Click Here to directly go to the NSD registration page.

to directly go to the NSD registration page. After the registration, a username and password would be generated

Return to homepage and click the login button.

Enter newly created Username and password, and the login.

Fill educational qualification and personal details in the application form.

After filling the NSD application form, the candidates should payment on the official link given.

Follow the instructions.

Submit the form.

Take printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference.