NSD application form out on official website; NSD admission 2019 underway
New Delhi, Mar 25: NSD application form is out and the National School of Drama (NSD) admission 2019 process has begun. The NSD application form for the admission to three-year diploma course in dramatic arts is available on the official website.
NSD admission is a two-phase process. The candidate should first appear for a preliminary examination and if selected then has to appear for a final workshop.
The course will begin on August 5, 2019. NSD application process 2019 has begun and will conclude on April 15, 2019.
NSD admission 2019 official notification: Click Here
How to apply for NSD diploma course:
- Visit NSD admission official website onlineadmission.nsd.gov.in
- Click the Register button on the home and register first by filling out the form. Click Here to directly go to the NSD registration page.
- After the registration, a username and password would be generated
- Return to homepage and click the login button.
- Enter newly created Username and password, and the login.
- Fill educational qualification and personal details in the application form.
- After filling the NSD application form, the candidates should payment on the official link given.
- Follow the instructions.
- Submit the form.
- Take printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference.