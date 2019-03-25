NSD application form out on official website; NSD admission 2019 underway

  • search
    New Delhi, Mar 25: NSD application form is out and the National School of Drama (NSD) admission 2019 process has begun. The NSD application form for the admission to three-year diploma course in dramatic arts is available on the official website.

    NSD application form out on official website

    NSD admission is a two-phase process. The candidate should first appear for a preliminary examination and if selected then has to appear for a final workshop. 

    The course will begin on August 5, 2019. NSD application process 2019 has begun and will conclude on April 15, 2019.

    NSD admission 2019 official notification: Click Here

    How to apply for NSD diploma course:

    • Visit NSD admission official website onlineadmission.nsd.gov.in
    • Click the Register button on the home and register first by filling out the form. Click Here to directly go to the NSD registration page.
    • After the registration, a username and password would be generated
    • Return to homepage and click the login button.
    • Enter newly created Username and password, and the login.
    • Fill educational qualification and personal details in the application form.
    • After filling the NSD application form, the candidates should payment on the official link given.
    • Follow the instructions.
    • Submit the form.
    • Take printout of the final acknowledgement for future reference.

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 1:08 [IST]
