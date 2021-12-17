New website launched to apply

New Delhi, Dec 17: The Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) for NEET Counselling 2021 by the AACCC has been launched. This is for the online undergraduate undergraduate Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy courses counselling.

The NEET 2021 qualified students can apply for admission to Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS) courses under the all India quota.

The AACCC conducts NEET counselling for All India quota seats at government aided medical colleges, deemed and central universities and national institutes on behalf of the Ministry of Ayush.

"For participation in AACCC-UG Counseling 2021, the candidates are required to register themselves at the official website of AACCC (www.aaccc.gov.in). Kindly note that Non-Refundable registration fees and Refundable Security deposits have to be paid by the candidates at the time of registration as per their category. The Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate resigned from the seat/institute allotted during the 2nd Round. Further, the Refundable Security Deposit will be forfeited, if the candidate does not join/exit the allotted seats in Round-3 / Mop Up Round," an official notification read.

The registration process is however yet to begin. However when the Ayush NEET Counselling 2021 begins, candidates can apply at aaccc.gov.in.

Story first published: Friday, December 17, 2021, 13:01 [IST]