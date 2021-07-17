Nelson Mandela International Day: Nelson Mandela Inspiring Quotes, Interesting Facts and Awards List

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 9th Installment: Date, Amount, How To Check The Status and Balance

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 17: Mandela International Day is globally observed every year on July 18, the birth anniversary of the late South African president, who changed the 20th century and helped shape the 21st.

This is a moment for all to renew with the values that inspired Nelson Mandela. Absolute determination. A deep commitment to justice, human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Nelson Mandela Inspiring Quotes

"Everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to and passionate about what they do."

"It always seems impossible, until it is done."

"Lead from the back - and let others believe they are in front."

"Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world."

"We must use time wisely and forever realize that the time is always ripe to do right."

Nelson Mandela Interesting Facts

Nelson Mandela was the first black president of South Africa, and the first president to be elected in a fully representative election.

The year he was elected president of South Africa was also the first year he ever voted in an election in 1994.

Mandela has been married three times. He was married to his first wife Evelyn from 1944-1958, his second wife, Winnie from 1958-1966, and his third wife, Graca, from 1998 to present day. The marriages have resulted in six children.

Mandela was fond of sports and even used them as part of his activism.

Nelson Mandela has an international day named in his honor.

Nelson Mandela Awards List

Nobel Peace Prize (1993)

Philadelphia Liberty Medal presented by Bill Clinton (1993)

Olympic Gold Order (1994)

Freedom of the City of London (1996)

Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought (1988)

Anne Frank Medal (1994)

The Hunger Project's 8th annual Africa Prize for Leadership for the Sustainable End of Hunger (1994)

Presidential Medal of Freedom (2002)

Amnesty International's Ambassador of Conscience Award (2006)

Story first published: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 22:23 [IST]