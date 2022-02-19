NEET MDS 2022 exam deferred: Expected new dates

New Delhi, Feb 19: The NEET MDS 2022 exam has been postponed by the NBEMS. More details are available on the official website.

The NEET MDS Exam was scheduled to be held on March 6. Further the NBSE has also revised the cut-off date for internship till July 31.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), Govt of India has decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET-MDS 2022 to 31.07.2022. The cut-off for completion of internship as mentioned in the clause 4.2 and 4.5 of the information bulletin for NEET-MDS 2022 should therefore be read accordingly," an official notice by the NBE read.

However no new date has been announced and reports say that the same would be done in the next couple of days. There is a possibility that the NEET MDS 2022 exam may be postponed by another four to six weeks. More details will be made available on natboard.edu.in.

