NEET 2021 phase 2: NTA issues important update on documents

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 06: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a key notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. More details are available on the official website.

It has said that for the NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration, candidates do not have to upload any documents. It may be recalled that the NTA had earlier said that candidates will have to fill 57 columns during the second phase of NEET 2021. This included uploading of documents.

"No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-202," the official notification read. The NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will end on October 10.

The NTA had mentioned earlier during NEET Phase 2 registration the candidates could have to submit personal, educational and additional details apart from documents to be uploaded. The documents asked for were category certificate, Person with benchmark disability (PwBD) certificate, Class 10 certificate, and Citizen certificate.

However now with the new notification, candidates may be asked to submit the documents at a later date. While there is no confirmation on the same, reports say that the documents could be asked for during the counselling process. To complete the NEET 2021 phase 2 registration, candidates may visit here.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11:59 [IST]