YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NEET 2021 phase 2: NTA issues important update on documents

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 06: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a key notification for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021. More details are available on the official website.

    NEET 2021 phase 2: NTA issues important update on documents

    It has said that for the NEET UG 2021 phase 2 registration, candidates do not have to upload any documents. It may be recalled that the NTA had earlier said that candidates will have to fill 57 columns during the second phase of NEET 2021. This included uploading of documents.

    "No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-202," the official notification read. The NEET 2021 phase 2 registration will end on October 10.

    The NTA had mentioned earlier during NEET Phase 2 registration the candidates could have to submit personal, educational and additional details apart from documents to be uploaded. The documents asked for were category certificate, Person with benchmark disability (PwBD) certificate, Class 10 certificate, and Citizen certificate.

    However now with the new notification, candidates may be asked to submit the documents at a later date. While there is no confirmation on the same, reports say that the documents could be asked for during the counselling process. To complete the NEET 2021 phase 2 registration, candidates may visit here.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    neet

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 6, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X