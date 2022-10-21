Partial solar eclipse on Diwali: Can you perform Lakshmi Puja on Oct 25?

NCW summons editor-in-chief of Kannada daily over post against President

New Delhi

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 21: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over "demeaning" remarks made against President Draupadi Murmu.

The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper. "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President.

@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30pm. @sharmarekha https://t.co/bH7fTltsNe — NCW (@NCWIndia) October 21, 2022

Prez Murmu lauds Assam govt for developmental projects

The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm," the NCW wrote on Twitter.