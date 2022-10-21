NCW summons editor-in-chief of Kannada daily over post against President
New Delhi, Oct 21: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned the editor-in-chief of a Kannada daily over "demeaning" remarks made against President Draupadi Murmu.
The NCW took cognisance of a tweet that posted the paper clippings of an opinion piece published in the newspaper. "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President.
@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the demeaning post against the Hon'ble President. The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30pm. @sharmarekha https://t.co/bH7fTltsNe— NCW (@NCWIndia) October 21, 2022
The Commission has sent a notice to the journalist to appear in person for a hearing on 26.10.2022 at 12.30 pm," the NCW wrote on Twitter.