    NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results 2022: Direct link to check 10th and 12th result

    New Delhi, May 31: Nagaland Board of School Education, NBSE released the Class 10 and 12 results on Tuesday. Students can check their results on the official website.

    Representational Image

    Reportedly, the Class 12 Arts stream overall pass percentage stood at 80.64%, while Class 10 results of Nagaland board is 64.69%.

    "The Board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre," the Nagaland Board said in a statement issued last week.

    NBSE Class 10th or HSSLC result 2022, direct link

    NBSE Class 12th or HSSLC result 2022, direct link

    NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022: How to check

    • Visit nbsenl.edu.in.
    • Now select the link for HSLC or HSSLC result.
    • Enter your roll number.
    • Submit and download result.
    • Keep a copy for future reference

    nagaland results

