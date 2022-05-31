NBSE HSLC, HSSLC result 2022: Websites not working, alternative ways to check

New Delhi, May 31: The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 2022 results. The result is available on the official website.

"The Board will issue the documents to the centre superintendents only from June 2. Centre Superintendent will collect and distribute to the schools under his/ her centre," the Nagaland Board said in a statement issued last week.

However many complained that the official website was not opening and was showing an error. An android mobile app has also been launched to host the NBSE 10th 12th results. Students will have to download the app then enter their roll number and other credentials to check the results.

The NBSE said that the provisional results along with the mark sheets and pass certificates will be available at the registered schools and soft copies of these documents will be made available on the board's website.

The result documents will be made available to the centre superintendents from June 2 onwards. They will in turn distribute the same to the schools under their respective centres. The NBSE Class 10, Class 12 2022 results are available on nbsenl.edu.in.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 15:37 [IST]