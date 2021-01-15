NBA announces NEET PG 2021 exam date: Check here

New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 15: The NEET PG 2021 exam date has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

"All students completing their internship on or before 30th June 2021 may 'ONLY' apply for NEET-PG 2021 on fulfilment of eligibility criteria as may be prescribed in the Information Bulletin," an official notification by the National Board Examinations (NBE) said.

The NBE also said that it might amend/defer the date of the exam due to any unforeseen exigency, in consultation with the NMC and MoHFW.

The NEET PG 2021 exam will be of 3 hours and 30 minutes duration. It would be held in the computer-based mode at various centres in the country. The exam will also have multiple choice questions.

The NEET PG is conducted yearly for 10,821 Master of Surgery (MS), 19,953 Doctor of Medicine (MD) and 1,979 PG Diploma seats at 6,102 institutions. The NEET MDS is held for admission to 6501 seats. 50 per cent are for the All India Quota while the remaining is for the state quota.