National Forest Martyrs Day 2022: All you need to know

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: When and where to watch Asia Cup 2022 Final Match live online?

Navratri 2022: When is Durga Puja this year? Date, Timings, Shubh Muhurat and More

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 12: Navratri is a prominent Hindu festival that is observed over nine nights and 10 days during which nine different avatars of Goddess Durga are worshipped. The festival celebrates the victory of good over evil.

It is believed that on this day, Goddess Durga killed the demon Mahishasur in a battle after he attacked Trilok - Earth, Heaven, and Hell.

As per the Vedic calendar, Hindus celebrate four seasonal Navaratri named Sharad Navratri, Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupta Navratri, and Ashadha Gupta Navratri.

Among the four, Sharad Navratri, which is usually celebrated in September-October is very significant. The festival is celebrated with great fervour across the country, especially in West Bengal, Orissa, Tripura, Assam and Karnataka.

Bengal artists in fix as Centre's thermocol ban comes just ahead of Durga Puja

Navratri Date and Time

This year the Sharad Navratri will be celebrated on September 26 with Ghatasthapana and end on October 5 with Vijay Dashami and Durga Visarjan.

According to Drikpanchang, Navratri begins - Pratipada (1st day) of Ashwin (seventh lunar month) Shukla Paksha.

Navratri ends - Navami (9th day) of Ashwin Shukla Paksha.

Ashwin Shukla Paksha Pratipada starts on 26 Sep 2022 at 3.24 am and ends on 27 Sep 2022, 03.08 am

Ghatasthapana Muhurta on 26 Sep 2022, falls between 06.20 to 10.19 am.

Abhijit Muhurta on 26 Sep starts from 11.54 am to 12.42 pm.

History

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma granted the demon king Mahishasura's boon of immortality, on the condition that he could only be defeated by a woman.

That means no man or animal on Earth will be able to kill him. Buoyed over by the supreme power Mahishasura attacked Trilok (the three worlds of Earth, Heaven and Hell).

When the gods decided to start a war against Mahishasura, they fail to defeat him over Lord Brahma's boon.

Then, the Trinity gods of Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva combined all their powers and gave birth to Goddess Durga, who is mounted on a lion.

After 9-long days of battle, the goddess killed him with her Trishul on the day of Mahalaya.

Durga Puja 2022: Hotels, homestays nearly full as north Bengal braces for 'revenge travel'

The 9 different avatars of Goddess

Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandanmata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

It is believed that Goddess Durga arrives on Earth on the first day of Devi Paksha. It is considered very auspicious for everyone. She departs on Durga Visarjan day.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 6:53 [IST]