Navratri 2022: 9-day long festival to worship Goddess Durga begins today

New Delhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 26: Navratri, the 9-day long festival to worship Goddess Durga, begins today with religious fervor and gaiety. During Navratri, the nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. On the first day, Devi Durga is worshiped as Shailaputri.

The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country by Hindus. Devotees in large numbers thronged various temples of Goddess Durga across the country on the first day of Navratri.

Devotees offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple on the first day of #Navratri pic.twitter.com/kxbUgifs8T — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2022

This year, Navratri will last nine days, starting on September 26 and concluding on October 5. It is intended for worshipping Maa Durga and her nine avatars, known as Navdurga. Navratri means nine nights in Sanskrit. Hindus observe a total of four Navratris throughout the year.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Early morning 'Aarti' being performed at the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai on the first day of #Navratri pic.twitter.com/Yx2GUS10BS — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2022

Meanwhile, President Draupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka from today to 28th of this month. This will be her first visit to any state as the President of India. She will inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara Festival at Chamundi Hills in Mysuru today. She will also attend the felicitation function 'Poura Sanmana' organized by the Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation at Hubali. She will inaugurate the new campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology Dharwad at Dharwad.

On the 27th of this month, the President will inaugurate the Integrated Cryogenic Engines Manufacturing Facility of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited in Bengaluru. She will also lay the foundation stone for the Zonal Institute of Virology (South Zone) virtually. Ms. Murmu will attend the inaugural function of St. Joseph's University and will also attend a civic reception hosted by Government of Karnataka in her honour in Bengaluru.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 8:58 [IST]