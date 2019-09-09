Nagaland State Lottery Result: Hawk Evening results

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 09: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Hawk Evening lottery result held on September 8. The September 9 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Hawk Evening results:

1st Prize 25.31 Lakhs/- 80D 66655 99H 09516

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 66655 09516 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

23527 25035 38365 38722 45809 45970 71123 88145 92926 99551

3rd Prize 500/-

0752 1988 2533 3270 3558 4023 5298 5888 6789 9076

4th Prize 250/-

0672 3759 3998 4027 6355 7426 8551 8727 9080 9917

5th Prize 120/-

0010 0643 1393 2174 3275 4209 5781 6973 8364 9376

0174 0673 1407 2209 3335 4356 5841 6987 8473 9402

0208 0688 1527 2339 3446 4518 5979 7074 8550 9412

0212 0810 1554 2364 3497 4802 6140 7117 8634 9491

0373 0987 1644 2449 3502 4809 6225 7155 8646 9562

0389 1074 1693 2454 3772 4825 6234 7195 8873 9682

0424 1138 1696 2540 3939 5137 6263 7215 8919 9754

0445 1221 1793 2903 3997 5418 6424 7375 8938 9759

0531 1363 2029 3111 4120 5696 6475 7507 9017 9902

0607 1392 2120 3140 4200 5738 6696 8007 9299 9926