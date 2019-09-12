  • search
    Nagaland State Lottery Result: Eagle Evening result

    New Delhi, Sep 12: The Nagaland State Lottery today result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Nagaland State Lottery Result: Eagle Evening result

    The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Eagle Evening lottery result held on September 11. The September 12 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

    Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Eagle Evening results:

    1st Prize 25.27 Lakhs/- 88B 00870 91J 68505

    (including Super Prize Amt)

    Cons. Prize 1000/- 00870 68505 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

    2nd Prize 9000/-

    08477 21152 29149 31339 64224 73638 80174 82574 82698 89131

    3rd Prize 500/-

    0724 1621 1869 2121 5664 5679 6340 6545 7830 8809

    4th Prize 250/-

    0053 2495 3778 3928 4072 4271 4297 7195 9116 9158

    5th Prize 120/-

    0249 1270 2434 3027 4338 5035 5667 6349 7340 8981

    0561 1383 2515 3054 4545 5055 5778 6402 7369 9099

    0664 1473 2620 3134 4649 5077 5852 6411 7981 9240

    0812 1539 2658 3671 4667 5140 5884 6479 8036 9273

    0945 1657 2661 3762 4711 5164 5905 6489 8191 9292

    0950 1689 2677 3879 4786 5276 5959 6504 8300 9333

    0976 1868 2711 4036 4853 5501 6062 6527 8584 9373

    1090 1908 2736 4056 4878 5584 6186 6651 8595 9401

    1158 2130 2781 4079 4925 5611 6212 6680 8605 9531

    1234 2194 2892 4092 5034 5645 6296 7172 8871 9605

    nagaland lottery results

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 8:02 [IST]
