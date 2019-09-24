Nagaland State Lotteries Result: Flamingo Evening result winningnumbers

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 24: The Nagaland State Lotteries result will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The draw today will be held at 8 pm. Below you can check the winning numbers of the Dear Flamingo Evening lottery result held on September 23. The September 24 result once declared will be available on www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland State Lottery: Dear Flamingo Evening results:

1st Prize 50 Lakhs/- 76D 31011 87C 16580

(including Super Prize Amt)

Cons. Prize 1000/- 31011 16580 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/-

24914 25124 29419 30473 43908 51794 51860 74167 88248 95733

3rd Prize 500/-

2183 3168 3599 7124 7169 7216 7291 7537 7686 8064

4th Prize 250/-

1573 3171 3221 3614 3817 4748 5916 7361 7538 9392

5th Prize 120/-

0004 1009 2325 3369 3799 4982 6396 7437 8071 9323

0267 1052 2410 3439 3806 5188 6420 7444 8242 9377

0284 1435 2417 3480 3832 5248 6428 7478 8282 9406

0322 1481 2548 3587 4103 5266 6606 7525 8326 9468

0326 1549 2763 3631 4163 5273 6630 7659 8368 9527

0494 1772 2802 3660 4232 5318 6898 7674 8626 9538

0846 1878 2910 3697 4697 5702 7200 7694 9051 9783

0859 1889 2948 3701 4726 5858 7233 7715 9089 9961

0873 1970 3191 3775 4839 5929 7246 7722 9179 9967

0906 2265 3238 3785 4888 6086 7412 7977 9249 9987