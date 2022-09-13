Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 'Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly' for 94th Draw

IRCTC Goa Package: Book a 4-day trip at just Rs 20,300 to your favourite destination

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 13: The results of the 94th draw of Nagaland State Dear Moon Tuesday Weekly lottery were announced on Tuesday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 85C 60809

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize 1000/- 60809 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

06415 07301 11056 18896 30464 41376 52625 53636 81197 85392

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0037 0317 1990 2333 3087 4431 7548 7944 8977 9846

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1066 3234 4460 4611 5222 5555 6414 6469 8532 8927

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0056 0559 1525 2433 3294 4380 4916 6064 7058 8165

0157 0584 1609 2549 3342 4515 4998 6076 7130 8235

0176 0697 1853 2592 3390 4557 5180 6112 7294 8254

0189 0761 1856 2656 3554 4579 5249 6198 7470 8612

0208 0815 1962 2667 3573 4620 5373 6365 7600 8614

0259 0902 2009 2668 3621 4673 5540 6420 7696 9315

0442 0903 2124 2929 3710 4690 5732 6641 7747 9357

0468 0963 2138 2995 3721 4794 5796 6813 7805 9804

0550 1019 2171 3139 4240 4834 5915 6911 7943 9974

0551 1310 2222 3140 4375 4885 6011 6926 8117 9990

Story first published: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 18:32 [IST]