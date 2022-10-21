Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers for 99th draw of Dear Earth Friday Weekly Lottery

NCW summons editor-in-chief of Kannada daily over post against President

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 21: The results of the 99th draw of Nagaland's Dear Earth Friday Weekly Lottery lottery were announced on Friday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 90J 04899

Consolation Prize 1000/- 04899 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

02904 10918 38904 55619 62370 79021 79120 81011 87920 97858

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0852 1247 1636 1851 2849 4291 5680 6681 7183 8208

4th Prize Rs 250/-

2533 4218 4466 5720 6722 6892 7206 9460 9582 9958

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0251 1130 2114 2713 3533 4605 5753 6587 7725 8784

0374 1503 2258 2735 3595 4648 5832 6890 7783 8931

0379 1523 2264 3003 3596 4695 5916 6916 7940 8987

0459 1684 2296 3113 3599 4889 5960 7115 8247 9173

0513 1731 2348 3263 3684 4952 6104 7195 8373 9709

0566 1800 2560 3319 3988 4996 6108 7293 8387 9713

0574 1804 2597 3381 4106 5050 6375 7449 8390 9755

0972 2035 2604 3389 4300 5249 6384 7509 8455 9846

1107 2053 2647 3448 4357 5258 6488 7582 8475 9883

1121 2072 2703 3514 4594 5609 6567 7657 8478 9979

Story first published: Friday, October 21, 2022, 20:54 [IST]