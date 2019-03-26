Nagaland Lotteries today results: Dear Loving Morning, Flamingo Evening results

New Delhi

The Nagaland Lotteries today will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Meanwhile the results of the March 25 draw are available. You can check the results of the Dear Loving Morning and Dear Flamingo Evening Results below. The March 25 results once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries Results: Dear Loving Morning Results:

1st Prize 26.00 Lakhs/- 64K 03353

Cons. Prize 1000/ 03353 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 02209 12000 12770 22250 23701 30519 33149 53077 75329 79740

3rd Prize 500/- 0974 1313 1951 2888 3541 3754 6684 7333 8150 9633

4th Prize 250/- 1296 1748 2409 2699 5025 6324 6816 7639 7896 8131

5th Prize 120/-

0090 0836 1954 3352 4608 5832 6558 7674 8499 9425 0196 0919 2093 3623 4658 5922 6629 7734 8537 9437 0209 1316 2354 3642 4711 5949 6654 7822 8661 9506 0244 1525 2383 3711 4782 6041 6708 7871 8986 9615 0322 1551 2473 3977 4822 6180 6727 7886 9053 9669 0410 1616 2661 4030 5009 6291 6898 8179 9138 9699 0474 1673 2744 4158 5263 6375 7049 8229 9160 9806 0588 1675 2829 4268 5386 6453 7398 8233 9392 9884 0693 1824 3017 4365 5612 6496 7432 8245 9413 9944 0710 1883 3157 4501 5655 6507 7498 8482 9421 9945

Nagaland Lotteries results: Dear Flamingo Evening Results:

1st Prize 26.00 Lakhs/- 69H 44398

Cons. Prize 1000/- 44398 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 13107 18228 23186 26552 43091 49176 53218 61269 99425 99493

3rd Prize 500/- 0787 0848 5300 5773 5978 7688 7734 7750 9516 9907

4th Prize 250/- 0473 2492 3515 4021 5254 5640 7467 7877 9130 9234

5th Prize 120/-

0038 0969 1944 2980 3950 5106 5943 6941 7963 8594 0135 1090 2032 2994 3996 5218 5999 6996 7993 8605 0171 1152 2099 3122 4138 5253 6207 7186 8054 9111 0185 1288 2271 3205 4184 5258 6286 7458 8080 9128 0192 1355 2376 3303 4220 5451 6389 7509 8096 9276 0215 1405 2498 3655 4593 5479 6447 7612 8155 9501 0248 1471 2723 3701 4730 5491 6545 7679 8162 9623 0457 1557 2770 3740 4871 5536 6714 7692 8163 9624 0656 1640 2791 3772 5020 5540 6745 7745 8292 9661 0768 1666 2834 3858 5039 5682 6831 7830 8518 9771