MPMSU 2nd year Nursing Result 2019 declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 04: The MPMSU 2nd year Nursing Result 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

The exams were conducted in February and the results for the 2nd year B.SC Nursing programme has been released. Candidates can enter their required details in order to access their results. Below we will provide the steps to download your results. The results are available on mpmsu.edu.in.

How to check MPMSU 2nd year Nursing Result 2019:

Go to mpmsu.edu.in

Click on the result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout