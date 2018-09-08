  • search

Mega tree plantation launched by Kejriwal in Delhi

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday launched a mega tree plantation drive by planting a sapling at the Yamuna floodplain in Usmanpur village, with thousands others joining him in the initiative.

    File photo of Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal
    File photo of Delhi CM Aravind Kejriwal

    The government wants to plant 5 lakh trees and shrubs in the city in a day as part of the drive. Officials said around one lakh students and residents are participating in the campaign at 600 locations across the city to fight air pollution.

    Kejriwal said studies have shown 70 per cent of pollution in Delhi originated beyond its borders, but "this could not be an excuse to avoid tackling the situation". "Apart from massive plantation, we also need to reduce pollution," he said.

    A large number of school children attended the tree plantation event held at Yamuna flood plains at Garhi Mandu in Usmanpur. The chief minister encouraged the students to also plant saplings near their house and take care of it. Around 32,000 saplings were planted at the venue of the event, a government official said.

    The Delhi government's Environment and Forest Secretary A K Singh said the target is to plant 32.5 lakh trees in the current year. So far, around 15 lakh have been planted, he said. Delhi ministers Satyendar Jain and Rajendra Pal Gautam, AAP MLAs and party leader Dilip Pandey also attended the tree plantation campaign. Delhi's Environment Minister Imran Hussaain also planted a sapling at his residence.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    kejriwal delhi tree saplings delhi air pollution

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue