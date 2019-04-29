Massive fire at chemical factory in Delhi's Naraina

New Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 29: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in Naraina Industrial area of west Delhi's on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at three storey building of chemical factory located behind Payal Cinema at 11.37 a.m. The reason of fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties have been reported as yet and efforts are on to douse the blaze, according to fire officials. More than 30 fire tenders have rushed to the spot.

BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi alleged that no water hydrants were installed in the property.

"Sad to learn about the fire outbreak in Naraina. Spoke to Atul Garg, Fire Officer about the situation. Incredibly, no water hydrants were installed contrary to what was proudly declared during the CW Games. Praying for everyone's safety," Lekhi said.