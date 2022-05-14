Lunar Eclipse 2022: Blood Moon to be visible in India?

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 14: The first lunar eclipse of 2022, happening on May 16 will be a super lunar event, as it will be a Blood Moon. The celestial event occurs on Sunday night into early Monday morning, with the moon bathed in the reflected red and orange hues of Earth's sunsets and sunrises for about one hour, twenty five minutes, one of the longest totalities of the decade.

Stargazers in the eastern half of North America and all of Central and South America will be able to see the total phase of the rare occurance. While people Africa, Europe and the Middle East will get a partial glimpse.

A total eclipse occurs when Earth passes directly between the moon and the sun, and casts a shadow on our constant, cosmic companion. The moon will be 225,000 miles (362,000 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse - around midnight on the U.S. East Coast.

Lunar Eclipse or Red Moon 2022: Timings

First Contact with the Penumbra - 07:02 AM

First Contact with the Umbra - 07:58 AM

Total Phase Begins - 08:59 AM

Maximum of Lunar Eclipse - 09:41 AM

Total Phase Ends - 10:23 AM

Last Contact with the Umbra - 11:24 AM

Last Contact with the Penumbra - 12:20 PM

Duration of Total Phase - 01 Hour 24 Mins 27 Secs

Duration of Partial Phase - 03 Hours 26 Mins 26 Secs

Duration of Penumbral Phase - 05 Hours 17 Mins 32 Secs

Magnitude of Lunar Eclipse - 1.41

Magnitude of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse - 2.37

Blood moon to be visible in India?

Blood Moon 2022 or Lunar Eclipse would not be visible from India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and other countries in east Asia. Also none of the eclipse would be visible from Australia continent.

Should Indians follow rituals?

According to Drik panchang, If Lunar Eclipse is visible to the naked eye, it is of no significance to Hindus. None of the rituals followed during Chandra Grahan are applicable for people residing in India and other regions where eclipse is not visible.

Story first published: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 3:07 [IST]