Lunar Eclipse 2021: Eating practices, mantras to chant during Chandra Grahan
New Delhi, May 26: World will be witnessing the total lunar eclipse on Wednesday. A lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three objects are aligned. A total lunar eclipse will occur when the whole Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth and the partial lunar eclipse occurs when only a part of the Moon comes under the umbral shadow of the Earth.
The ending of the partial phase of the eclipse will be visible for a short span of time from northeastern parts of India (except Sikkim), some parts of West Bengal, some coastal parts of Odisha and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.
The eclipse will be visible in the region covering South America, North America, Asia, Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean and the Indian Ocean.
Lunar Eclipse Timings in India
- The lunar eclipse will begin at 3.15pm and end at 6.23pm in India
- The total phase will begin at 4.39 pm and end at 4.58pm.
- The total duration of the eclipse is 5 hours, 2 minutes.
- The total duration of the partial phases is 2 hours, 53 minutes.
- The duration of the full eclipse is 14 minutes.
Can we eat during lunar eclipse?
As per Indian traditions, people must not have food starting from two hours before the eclipse. Cooking during eclipse can be avoided.
Fasting during the time of the eclipse is an individual choice, healthy, physically and mentally stable people can fast.
Chandra Beej Mantra
OM Shraam Shreem Shraum Sah Chandraya Namah
Dhanvantari Mantra
Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya Dhanvantraye
Amrita Kalasha Hastaya, Sarva Maya Vinashanaya
Trailoka Nathaya, Shri Mahavishnave Namah
Mahamrityunjaya Mantra
Om Trayambakam Yajamahe Sugandhim Pushtivardhanam
Uruvarukamiva Bandhanaan Mrityormukshiya Maamritaat