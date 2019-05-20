  • search
    LIC Recruitment 2019: LIC ADO job openings announced, over 8,000 vacancies; How to apply online

    New Delhi, May 20: LIC jobs have been announced and under LIC recruitment 2019 the public sector insurance giant has invited applications for 8,581 Apprentice Development Officer (ADO) posts on official website. Last date to apply for LIC ADO vacancies is June 9, 2019.

    LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 would be done through online preliminary exam and LIC ADO Mains exam. LIC ADO preliminary online exam would be conducted between July 6 to July 13, 2019, and the main exam would be held on August 10, 2019. The minimum criteria to apply for the LID AOD is a bachelor's degree from a recognised university. LIC will take both fresh candidates and well as those who have

    LIC jobs: LIC announces over 8,000 vacancies for ADOs; How to apply online

    LIC ADO Recruitment 2019 application process for ADO jobs began on May 20 and would close on June 9, 2019. LIC ADO exam admit cards can be downloaded after June 29, 2019.

    LIC ADO online application, age criteria and exam centre: Click Here

    [EPFO jobs announced; 280 Assistant vacancies for graduates notification released; How to apply?]

    LIC ADO recruitment 2019 : How to apply online

    • Visit LIC official website licindia.in.
    • Scroll down and click on "Careers".
    • Click on the tab saying LIC ADO Application Form
    • Select your preferred zone
    • Go to apply online
    • Pay the applicable fee
    • Check your email for successful submission of 2019 LIC ADO application form and confirmation for the same .
    • Take a print out for future reference.

    Other LIC jobs:

    In March, the LIC has announce 590 job openings for the post AAO or Assistant Administrative Officers (AAOs). LIC AAO recruitment 2019 preliminary exam was held recently, while the main exam is likely to be held by the end of June 2019.

    Life Insurance Corporation of India or LIC recruitment process is similar to that of banks in the sense that there would be objective type written exam (prelims and main) and then interview to be cleared.
