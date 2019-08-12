LIC HFL recruitment 2019 vacancy list: Important notice

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 12: The LIC HFL recruitment 2019 vacancy list has been announced. More details are available on the official website.

A total of 300 posts will be filled through this recruitment. In order to be eligible candidates will have to appear for an online examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 9 2019 and October 10 2019.

The vacancies are for the posts of Assistant, associate and assistant managers.Those applying should have a graduation and should have secured at least 55 per cent marks for the post of assistant. For associates, it should be 60 per cent and for assistant manager the applicant must have a PG degree or two year full time diploma with 60 per cent marks. More details are available on lichousing.com.

LIC HFL Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details:

Total number of vacancies: 300

Assistant Manager: 100 posts

Associate: 75 posts

Assistant: 125 posts