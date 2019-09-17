LIC Assistant Notification 2019 released, direct links, important dates

  • search
    New Delhi, Sep 17: The LIC Assistant Notification 2019 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The recruitment will be done to fill up vacancies in the Divisional Offices of the LIC under the Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central and Western Zones. There are 8,500 vacancies available.

    The application process begins today and would end on October 1 2019. The call letter download would take place between October 15 and 22 2019.

    The application fees for the SC/ST/PWD candidates is Rs 100 and for general category it is Rs 600. More details are available on licindia.in.

    For new registration: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licastaug19/basic_details.php

    Direct link to apply: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/licastaug19/

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 15:08 [IST]
