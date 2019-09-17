  • search
    LIC Assistant Notification 2019, direct link to check, expected date of release

    New Delhi, Sep 17: The LIC Assistant Notification 2019 will be released soon. The notification for 8,000 vacancies once released will be available on the official website.

    The recruitment will be done to fill up vacancies in the Divisional Offices of the LIC under the Central, Eastern, East-Central, Northern, Northern Central, Southern, South Central and Western Zones.

    While some reports have said that the process would begin from September 17 2019 onwards, there is however no confirmation of the same. The link has been generated by LIC, but there are no details available as yet. Below we will be providing you the direct link to check.

    Further it must also be noted that there are also reports that once the notification is released, the registrations would go on until October 1 2019. The exams are expected to be conducted on October 21 and October 22 2019.

    Direct link to check LIC Assistant Notification 2019: licindia.in/Bottom-Links/Careers/Recruitment-of-Assistants-2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 8:34 [IST]
