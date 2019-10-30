LIC Assistant Exam 2019 begins today: Important instruction

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 30: The LIC Assistant Exam 2019 begins today. More details are available on the official website.

The exam is being held on October 30 and 31. Those who have not downloaded their admit card can do so now.

Please note that late comers will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates should carry with them their LIC Assistant Admit Card along with their recent photograph.

Preferably the candidates must carry the same photograph that was used in the admit card.

The exam will be held online and would comprise questions related to English, Hindi, numerical and reasoning ability. The exam would have 100 questions in total and candidates will be given an hour to complete the test. There would be separate timing for each section.

No use of calculators, books written notes, cell phones, note books or any other electronic device will be allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates must bring a ball point pen for the exam.