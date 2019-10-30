  • search
Trending Diwali 2019 CJI Modi in Saudi Arabia
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIC Assistant Exam 2019 begins today: Important instruction

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 30: The LIC Assistant Exam 2019 begins today. More details are available on the official website.

    The exam is being held on October 30 and 31. Those who have not downloaded their admit card can do so now.

    LIC Assistant Exam 2019 begins today: Important instruction
    Representational Image

    Please note that late comers will not be allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates should carry with them their LIC Assistant Admit Card along with their recent photograph.

    Preferably the candidates must carry the same photograph that was used in the admit card.

    Where to check LIC ADO Mains 2019 result

    The exam will be held online and would comprise questions related to English, Hindi, numerical and reasoning ability. The exam would have 100 questions in total and candidates will be given an hour to complete the test. There would be separate timing for each section.

    No use of calculators, books written notes, cell phones, note books or any other electronic device will be allowed inside the exam hall. Candidates must bring a ball point pen for the exam.

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    lic examination

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 30, 2019, 7:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue