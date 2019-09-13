Latest news on EPFO Assistant Result 2019 result date: Frustration builds for candidates

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 13: An official announcement on the EPFO Assistant Result 2019 is yet to be released. The result once declared will be available on the official website.

There are several discussion forums that have been created in this regard as candidates await their result with anxiety. Some users have posted that the result would be out by September 19. However there is no official confirmation on the same. Even officials have not confirmed anything about the result, which has led to a great deal of frustration among the candidates.

The last update on the EPFO is about the direct recruitment exam to the post of SSA. The admit card for the same was however released in August.

There is no official confirmation on the dates of there result as of now and the official website too has no indication of the same. The results are normally released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) within a month of the exam. The result once declared will be available on epfindia.gov.in.

EPFO Assistant Prelims: Expected Cut off 2019:

General: 75-85

EWS-73-77

OBC-70-75

SC-68-70

ST-65-69

How to check EPFO Assistant Result 2019:

Go to epfindia.gov.in

Click on the assistant prelims result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout