Latest bank jobs: SBI announces over 500 jobs; How to apply for Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies?

New Delhi

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, May 24: SBI job opening have been announced and the PSU bank is recruiting 579 Specialist Cadre Officers for SBI's Wealth Management Business Unit. The last date to apply for SBI specialist officers vacancies is June 12, 2019. These SBI jobs are not for freshers and work experience requirements for each post advertised is different.

SBI recruitment 2019 for Specialist Cadre Officers posts:

Head (Product, Investment & Research), Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst), SBI has announced job openings for Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (e-Wealth), Relationship Manager (NRI), Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support, and Risk & Compliance Officer. Selection will be based on Shortlisting and Interview.

SBI official notification (for information on eligibility criteria and experience): Click Here

Steps to apply SBI jobs Specialist Cadre Officers vacancies:

Go to Current Openings section.

On this page, click on "RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI" link.

Threre apply online links for different post mentioned in the official notification.

Click according to the post that yopu would like to apply.

Follow instructions and fill up the form