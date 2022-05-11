ONGC Recruitment 2022: Direct link to apply online, eligibility, salary - All you need to know

UPSC NDA, NA 1 Result 2022 declared: Know how to check and direct link here

KVS class 1 admissions 2022 out: Check third merit list online

New Delhi

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, May 11: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has unveiled the third merit list of Class 1 Admissions 2022-23 on Tuesday. While the first merit list was released on May 3, the second list was out on May 6.

As per a report on news agency ANI, the provisional select list of candidates as per priority service category for unreserved seats, if any (keeping the leftover reserved seats blocked), will be declared from May 6 to May 17.

The Ministry of Education, last month, scrapped quotas in several categories including that of Member of Parliament (MP) and District Magistrate (DM) for admissions to Kendriya Vidyalayas, according to the latest circular issued by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS).

Earlier, the KVS had put on hold all discretionary quotas, including the MP quota, for admissions to KV schools across the country, following a review.

People, who have registered themselves for Class 1 admissions, can check the third list online.

Here are the steps to check the list:

Step 1. Login into the website - kvsangathan.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, find the link that reads "click here to view select/wait list of candidates for admission to Class 1, session 2022-23"

Step 3. A link to download KVS Class 1 admission merit list will display on the screen

Step 4. Download the list and keep a hard copy of the same.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 13:17 [IST]