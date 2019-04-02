KV admission 2019: How to apply

New Delhi, Apr 02: Here is how you can apply for KV admission 2019. The online registration process for the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has begun for class 2 till class 12 (except class 11) from today i.e April 2 at 8:00 am.

The last date to apply is April 9 till 4:00 pm.

KV admission 2019 from class 2 onwards will be vacancy based.

Parents/candidates can obtain the form offline from the Principal of the school in which they wish to take admission. The form needs to be duly filled and submitted before the last date.

Candidates who meet the age eligibility criteria set by KVS can register for KV admission 2019. The eligible age for KVS admission in different classes has been listed below.

After the successful completion of registrations, KVS will release the merit list for KV admissions on April 12, 2019 and the admissions will take place from April 12 till April 20. Last date for admission except for class 11 is April 30, 2019.

The maximum age limit can be relaxed by 2 years in case of differently-abled children. Class 10 candidates can apply for admission to class XI in KV within 10 days of the declaration of board result.

The merit list will be out within 20 days and the last date for admission to class XI is July 1, 2019.