Kiss and tell: When this 'daring' bride steals a kiss on mandap

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 21: The internet is a haven for content that can can trigger a debate among netizens instantly and this viral video is proof of that.

While public kissing is still taboo in India, a video of a bride kissing the groom during her wedding function has garnered mixed reactions online.

In the viral video, a groom trying to tie a mangalsutra around the bride's neck took it as a dare to kiss the groom during a wedding function, amidst her traditional wedding ceremony.

While the groom looked busy performing the ritual in the mandap, the bride suddenly looked right and kissed on his lips, leaving him in complete surprise!

Now Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along's 'cute' dance moves goes viral | watch

"When he keeps daring you to kiss in front of panditji", the IG reel was posted with the caption.

The video of the ultimate lip-locking was caught on camera has left many netizens in awe who found the gesture 'sweet' while few others have it as an act of 'adopting Western culture'.

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 17:15 [IST]