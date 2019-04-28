KIITEE Result 2019 declared, how to check

New Delhi, Apr 28: The KIITEE Result 2019 has been declared. The resutls are available on the official website.

The results were declared by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology for the entrance exams. The exam was conducted for various undergraduate and post graduate courses.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology was established in 1992 as a vocational training centre. The institute announces admissions every year for candidates who wish to enroll themselves for their undergraduate and postgraduate courses including BA/BBA/BSc LLB, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Tech. programmes, M.Sc. Biotechnology. Candidates who qualify the entrance test, further attend the counselling round to finalize a seat for themselves in the university. The results are available on http://kiitee.eduquity.com/YEAR2019/kiit2019results/Default.aspx.

How to check KIITEE result 2019:

Go to http://kiitee.eduquity.com/YEAR2019/kiit2019results/Default.aspx

Enter application number

Enter date of birth

Continue

View result

Download result

Take a printout