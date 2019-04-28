  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KIITEE Result 2019 declared, how to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 28: The KIITEE Result 2019 has been declared. The resutls are available on the official website.

    The results were declared by the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology for the entrance exams. The exam was conducted for various undergraduate and post graduate courses.

    KIITEE Result 2019 declared, how to check

    Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology was established in 1992 as a vocational training centre. The institute announces admissions every year for candidates who wish to enroll themselves for their undergraduate and postgraduate courses including BA/BBA/BSc LLB, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Tech. programmes, M.Sc. Biotechnology. Candidates who qualify the entrance test, further attend the counselling round to finalize a seat for themselves in the university. The results are available on http://kiitee.eduquity.com/YEAR2019/kiit2019results/Default.aspx.

    How to check KIITEE result 2019:

    lok-sabha-home

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    results

    Story first published: Sunday, April 28, 2019, 7:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue