'Kejriwal ji, if my claims true, you'll resign and retire': Sukesh writes a new letter

New Delhi

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Nov 08: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, in his yet another letter to Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena, alleged that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain asked him to pay money to the party before the Goa and Punjab elections and claimed that he was ready to be hanged if any of the issues he has raised with Delhi LG turn out to be wrong.

The conman, who has been in jail in several cases of corruption under the Prevention of Corruption Act and Money Laundering Act, in his press letter which was provided by his lawyer, said, "(Delhi CM) Kejriwal Ji, if any of my raised issues to Delhi LG turn out to be wrong as you and your associates said, I am ready to be hanged. But if the complaint is proven true, you will resign and retire from politics for good," ANI reported.

Sukesh further alleged that AAP leader Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail, asked him to pay money to the party for the Goa and Punjab elections.

Sukesh wrote, "I kept quiet and ignored everything but due to your constant threats and pressure through the Jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls, brazenly even though I was undergoing investigation."

On AAP's allegations that he was lying, Sukesh said that if he was lying then why the jail administration was pressurising him or being coerced to withdraw his earlier complaint?

Sukesh said in his letter, "Kejriwalji why was Jain constantly asking me to withdraw complaint filed in HC against former DG Sandeep Goel and the Jail administration? Why was I constantly threatened apart from asking me to give more funds for your election Campaigns? Why afraid of enquiry? What are you scared off if you are truthful?"

Conman Chandrashekar also rejected the allegations of Aam Aadmi Party leaders that he was trying to malign the image of the party and its leaders at the behest of the BJP ahead of the Delhi MCD elections.

"Kejriwalji don't keep saying all this is being done because of elections, let me tell you something and give to a piece of advice. You know me very well. You and Mr Jain are among the few people, who know me very well so, don't hallucinate that won't give evidence against all that I have said or won't testify. I will give every single thing that I have, which you know very well, as your mask has to be removed in open. Please Kejriwalji don't daydream about winning elections as people are seeing everything, your drama won't work anymore, your karma, your lies, you will be defeated badly for sure," he further wrote.

The conman earlier on Monday also wrote to the Delhi LG and requested the CBI probe against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Chandrashekhar wrote, "I request you to direct an urgent CBI investigation and allow me to file FIR as the pressure is getting too much and any undue event may take place before the truth about AAP is exposed."

He also alleged that he was being threatened by AAP leader Satyendar Jain and ex-DG (Prisons) of Tihar jail after his complaint to the Delhi L-G went public.

The conman said, "After my last application was released on media, from last two days there has been a severe threat that I have been receiving from the jail administration on behalf of Mr Satyendar Jain and DG prison Sandeep Goel."

Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 15:24 [IST]