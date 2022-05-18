YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    KEAM 2022 exam postponed: New date and when to download admit card

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, May 18: The KEAM 2022 exam has been postponed by the Commissioner of Entrance Exams (CEE). More details are available on the official website.

    KEAM 2022 exam postponed: New date and when to download admit card
    Representational Image

    The exams were originally scheduled to be held on July 3. However now it will be held on July 4. The KEAM 2022 exam was postponed after considering the rescheduling of KEE IISER and NATA exams. Moreover the CEE had requested the General Education Department to declare a holiday for schools on July 4.

    The CEE will release the KEAM 2022 admit card on June 10. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical (KEAM) is a state level exam conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture and Medical (Pharmacy) courses in institutes in Kerala. The rank lists are prepared on a 50:50 formula ie that 50 per cent marks from plus two and 50 per cent from the entrance exam results. For more details relating to the KEAM 2022 exam visit cee.kerala.gov.in.

    Comments

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    examination

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 16:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 18, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X