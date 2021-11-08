YouTube
    KCET 2021: Web option entry ends today, check details

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 08: The KCET 2021 application for web options ends today. More details are available on the official website.

    It may be recalled the Karnataka Common Entrance Test web option entry began on November 2. Candidates will be able too register for the KCET Counselling 2021 by using the KCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

    The students have been allowed to exercise any number of options. The Karnataka Examinations Authority has advised students to enter more KCET options to avoid disappointment of not securing a seat. The KCET 2021 seat allotment result will be released on the official.

    Those who are allotted seats will have to report at the allotted institute and as per the official notification, there are 204 institute that provide admissions to BTech courses based on the KCET 2021 score. For more log in to cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

    Story first published: Monday, November 8, 2021, 14:40 [IST]
    X