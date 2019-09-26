Karwa Chauth 2019: Date, Significance and rituals

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, September 26: Karwa Chauth is the Hindu festival which is observed by the married women. It is a festival which is celebrated mainly in North India in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh etc.

The festival of Karwa Chauth falls in the Hindu month of Kartik on the fourth day after the full moon. It is believed that if married women fast on this day, it helps in prolonging the life of their husbands and also brings happiness in the family. These days many unmarried girls also keep this fast to pray and wish for a good husband.

Date and Muhurat for Karwa Chauth 2019

This year Karwa Chauth will be observed on 17th October.

Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat time : 17.46 to 19.02

Moon rise: 20.20

Chaturthi Tithi Begins: 06.48 (17th October)

Chaturthi Tithi Ends: 07.28(18th October)

Significance of Karwa Chauth

The word Karwa means pot (pot of water) and Chauth means 'Fourth' ( the festival falls on fourth day after full moon). According to one legend the men of the household would on military campaigns in far off places leaving their wife and children behind. It is believed that Karva Chauth was celebrated as a prayer for the long life of the soliders in the war. In today's context they wish for the well-being and long life of their husband.

How to observe Karwa Chauth

The preparations for Karwa Chauth begins much in advance with women-folk shopping for colourful pots, decorated puja thali, henna, jewllery etc.

The fast on Karvachauth begins before sunrise around 4 AM and is broken only when the moon is sighted. The woman eats "sargi' before sunrise which is given to her by her in mother-in-law and wears bridal attire. Fasting women do not eat during the day.

On this day people listen to a Karvachauth story and worship Lord Shiva, his consort Parvati and Lord Ganesh. Women gather and perform puja and listen to these stories together.

In the evening women sit and sing Karwa Chauth songs and perform feris (passing the puja that around the circle).

Also this women dress up in new traditional clothes especially in vibrant colours, adorn henna and jewellery.

All the women who kept the fast during the day for the long life of their husband, after sighting and worshipping the moon, take the first bite of food for the day from their husband's hand.