Kamal meets Rahul, discusses political situation in Tamil Nadu

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan met Congress President Rahul Gandhi, this afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Haasan said that "it was a formal courtesy meeting and the two leaders spoke about Tamil Nadu politics."

Haasan also met Election Commission officials in New Delhi to formally register his party. After the meeting, the actor-turned politician told reporters he expected his party, which was launched in February, would get registered soon.

To a query, 63-year-old Haasan said the poll panel officials told him that his party's registration would be done soon. He, however, said the EC officials did not specify any time frame for it.

Enjoyed meeting @ikamalhaasan in Delhi today. We discussed a wide range of issues concerning our two parties, including the political situation in Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/cPWQd8w7YY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 20, 2018

