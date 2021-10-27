YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result declared

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 27: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology today. The result is available on the official website.

    JoSAA to declare Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result today

    According to the schedule for the counselling, selected candidates can report online for admission until October 30. During this period, they will have to pay the counselling fee and also upload the relevant documents.

    The Round 2 allotment list will be published on November 1 and earlier JOSAA chad released two mock allotment lists. Candidates must note that they have to take a printout other final locked choice as this would be a mandatory document at the time of reporting.

    The Central Seat Allocation Board will conduct two counselling rounds to fill in vacant seats under the NIT+ system once the JoSAA counselling round is completed. For this candidates can visit csab.nic.in for more details. The JOSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result is available on Josaa.nic.in.

    More new-delhi News  

    Read more about:

    results

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X