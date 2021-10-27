JoSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result declared

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 27: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has declared the round 1 seat allotment result for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology today. The result is available on the official website.

According to the schedule for the counselling, selected candidates can report online for admission until October 30. During this period, they will have to pay the counselling fee and also upload the relevant documents.

The Round 2 allotment list will be published on November 1 and earlier JOSAA chad released two mock allotment lists. Candidates must note that they have to take a printout other final locked choice as this would be a mandatory document at the time of reporting.

The Central Seat Allocation Board will conduct two counselling rounds to fill in vacant seats under the NIT+ system once the JoSAA counselling round is completed. For this candidates can visit csab.nic.in for more details. The JOSAA Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result is available on Josaa.nic.in.