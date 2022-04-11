JNV Class 6 admit card 2022 released: Link to download here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Navodaya Vidya Samiti (NVS) has releaseed the admit card for Class 6 entrance test. The same is available on the official website.

The NVS will conduct the JVS selection test for admission to Class 6 on April 30. The NVS Class 6 selection test will be held for a two hour duration on April 30 2022 between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm.

The entrance test will have three sections- Mental Ability, Arithmatic Test, Language Test. The questions will be objective type and there are 80 questions in all for 100 marks.

"Click here for downloading the Admit Card for Class 6 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2022 scheduled on April 30, 2022," a statement by NVS said.

The NVS admit card will have details of the exam centre, roll numbers of candidates and no candidate will be allowed inside the centre without the JNV Class 6 admit card 2022. The admit card is available at navodaya.gov.in.

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 13:26 [IST]