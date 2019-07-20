  • search
    JNU admissions: Session 2019-20 commences

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, July 20: The Jawaharlal Nehru University kick-started its academic session 2019-20 with an orientation programme.

    JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said the students deserve appreciation for getting into the JNU.

    But the real challenge begins now is in equipping yourselves and developing skills to be able to address the challenges India faces today, he said.

    "We should always take the challenges and problems before us as opportunities to improve and excel," Kumar told the students.

    Amid controversy, JNU defers discussion on Hindi being a subject in UG programmes

    "Although India shares with China the glory of being the two most ancient civilisations, it has contributed to the world and its cultures in various ways, but today it also faces many challenges," he said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
