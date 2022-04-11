JIPMER admit card 2022 released: Direct link and notice here

New Delhi

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The JIMPER admit card 2022 has been released for the Group B/C recruitment exam. The same is available on the official website.

Candidates can download the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Puducherry from the official website. The exam for the Nursing Officer, Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), and Dental Mechanic will be held on Sunday, April 17 2022. The exams will be held between 9 am and 10 am.

For the post of Anaesthesia Technician, Stenographer Grade II, and Medical Laboratory Technologist, the tests will be held on April 17th, Sunday between 12.30 pm and 2 pm.

On April 17, Sunday between 4 pm and 2 pm, the NTTC Technical Assistant and Junior Administrative Assistant examinations will take place. The recruitment is being held to fill 143 vacancies, with 121 vacancies for Group B Positions and 22 in the Group C positions. The JIPMER admit card 2022 is available on jipmer.edu.in.

Check JIMPER 2022 notice here:

Direct link to download JIPMER 2022 admit card: https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/827/74465/login.html

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 15:47 [IST]